4 held for ‘abducting’ bizman in Sangrur

Sangrur, October 30
The Barnala police have arrested four persons allegedly involved in abducting a businessman, taking a ransom of Rs 7 lakh and snatching his car. The police have started conducting raids to arrest their accomplice, who remains at large.
Victim freed for Rs 7 lakh ransom
“Our teams have arrested Manvir Singh, Jagsir Singh, Inderjit Singh and Princepreet Singh while their accomplice Baljit Singh is absconding. “On October 23, the suspects had abducted a Sangrur-based businessman Vikram Garg and freed him after taking a ransom of Rs 7 lakh. They also snatched his car near Harigarh canal. Baljit Singh, who worked as driver with Garg, was involved in the crime. We are conducting raids to arrest Baljit,” said Barnala SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik. The police have recovered victim’s car, Rs 4 lakh and another car allegedly used in crime, he added.
