4 held for illegal mining in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 4

The police have booked eight persons out of which four have been arrested for illegal mining in the district.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said special police teams conducted raids at various places during which the suspects were apprehended and three tractor-trailers and one tipper, all laden with illegal sand were seized. The teams also seized a tractor and a JCB machine used for illegal mining.

She said a case was registered against Beant Singh, Ravinder Singh, Gurwant Singh, Manga and Sukhwant Singh at the Makhu police station. She said Beant was arrested while hunt was on to nab other four. In another case registered at the Sadar police station Paramjit Singh and Malkeet Singh were held for illegal mining. Jasvir Singh was arrested at Mallanwala after seizure of a sand-laden tractor-trailer.