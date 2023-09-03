4 held for salon owner’s murder

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 2

In the case of the murder of youth Sunil Kumar in Azeemgarh on Friday night, the police have succeeded in arresting a man, his two sons and one other person. They have seized the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime. Old enmity is said to be the reason for the murder.

Some people had brutally attacked and murdered salon owner Sunil near Gurdwara Singh Sabha Azeemgarh after which police teams were formed under the leadership of DSPs Arun Mundan and Avtar Singh Rajpal.

Azeemgarh resident Krishna Kumar alias Nihang, his sons Radhey Sham alias Dinu and Rupinder alias Motu and an accomplice Sameer Tank, who allegedly carried out the murder, had fled to Sriganganagar. All of them have been arrested.

