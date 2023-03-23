4 held with 5 stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 22

The Muktsar police today claimed to have arrested four persons and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. Rajesh Snehi Batta, DSP (D), Muktsar, said the CIA staff set up a naka near Thandewala village and three persons namely Gurpreet Singh, Gursher Singh and Beant Singh of Thandewala village were arrested.

“The trio admitted that they used to steal motorcycles. Later, their accomplice Amandeep Singh of Thandewala village was also arrested and four motorcycles were recovered,” added the DSP. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them at the Muktsar Sadar police station.