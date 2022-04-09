4 hold raiding cops captive in Gidderbaha

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 8

The Gidderbaha police arrested four persons for allegedly holding a police team captive on Friday, which had gone to arrest some persons under the NDPS Act.

The cops were freed only after a DSP, along with his team, reached the spot. Later, a case was registered against nine persons for allegedly creating obstruction in the duty of the police. Narinder Singh, DSP, Gidderbaha, said Bunty and Lakhanpal were arrested on Thursday and 10-gm heroin and some sedative pills were seized from their possession.

“One of these accused gave details of suppliers. When cops visited the home of Yogesh, some people held the team captive. Four of them have been arrested,” he said. —