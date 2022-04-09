4 hold raiding cops captive in Gidderbaha

Muktsar, April 8
The Gidderbaha police arrested four persons for allegedly holding a police team captive on Friday, which had gone to arrest some persons under the NDPS Act.
The cops were freed only after a DSP, along with his team, reached the spot. Later, a case was registered against nine persons for allegedly creating obstruction in the duty of the police. Narinder Singh, DSP, Gidderbaha, said Bunty and Lakhanpal were arrested on Thursday and 10-gm heroin and some sedative pills were seized from their possession.
“One of these accused gave details of suppliers. When cops visited the home of Yogesh, some people held the team captive. Four of them have been arrested,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate