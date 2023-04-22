4 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 21
Vikas Garg, Secretary, was transferred from the Transport Department today but will continue to hold the charge of the Financial Commissioner, Forests. He was among the four IAS and two PCS officers, who were transferred.
He is being replaced by Dilraj Singh, who will be the new Secretary of the Transport Department.
Amarbir Singh, Additional State Transport Commissioner, has been posted as Joint Secretary in the Home Affairs and Justice Department. He has been replaced in the Transport Department by Sakatar Singh Bal.
