4 kg heroin seized; 3 held

Bathinda, August 8
The police nabbed two peddlers after intercepting their car near Pulli village here on Monday night. The accused were allegedly transporting 4 kg heroin in the vehicle.
SSP Gulneet Khurana said the accused had been identified as Gurjinder Singh, alias Sabi, and Sandip Singh, alias Fauji. A third suspect, Sanyam Aneja, was arrested based on the interrogation of Gurjinder and Sandip.
