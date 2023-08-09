4 kg heroin seized; 3 held

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 8

The police nabbed two peddlers after intercepting their car near Pulli village here on Monday night. The accused were allegedly transporting 4 kg heroin in the vehicle.

SSP Gulneet Khurana said the accused had been identified as Gurjinder Singh, alias Sabi, and Sandip Singh, alias Fauji. A third suspect, Sanyam Aneja, was arrested based on the interrogation of Gurjinder and Sandip.