4 kg heroin seized in Fazilka, 3 held

Fazilka, December 6
The police claimed to have seized 4.155 kg of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore in the international market from three accused, including a juvenile, who had smuggled the consignment from Pakistan near the International Border (IB).
SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said after getting a tip-off, a police team led by DSP (Narcotics) Atul Soni, in coordination with BSF personnel, stopped three men who were going on a bike near Mauzewala village in Jalalabad. The police recovered four packets of contraband weighing 4.155 kg from their possession. The accused have been identified as Pawanjot Singh, Major Singh and a juvenile. They all are residents of Dhani Mangh Singh village located near the IB.
The accused, who have been arrested, have been booked under Sections 21, 23, 29/61-85 of the NDPS Act. Major and Sandeep are brothers while Pawanjot is their brother-in-law.
SSP Manjeet Singh said after preliminary investigation it came to light that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through a drone in two consignments (2 kg each) on Tuesday. The smugglers were shifting it to some other place when they were caught.
The drone had dropped the consignment on Tuesday morning while taking advantage of thick fog, the SSP said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...