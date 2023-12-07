4 kg heroin seized in Fazilka, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 6

The police claimed to have seized 4.155 kg of heroin worth over Rs 20 crore in the international market from three accused, including a juvenile, who had smuggled the consignment from Pakistan near the International Border (IB).

SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said after getting a tip-off, a police team led by DSP (Narcotics) Atul Soni, in coordination with BSF personnel, stopped three men who were going on a bike near Mauzewala village in Jalalabad. The police recovered four packets of contraband weighing 4.155 kg from their possession. The accused have been identified as Pawanjot Singh, Major Singh and a juvenile. They all are residents of Dhani Mangh Singh village located near the IB.

The accused, who have been arrested, have been booked under Sections 21, 23, 29/61-85 of the NDPS Act. Major and Sandeep are brothers while Pawanjot is their brother-in-law.

SSP Manjeet Singh said after preliminary investigation it came to light that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through a drone in two consignments (2 kg each) on Tuesday. The smugglers were shifting it to some other place when they were caught.

The drone had dropped the consignment on Tuesday morning while taking advantage of thick fog, the SSP said.

