4 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran, peddlers manage to escape

Amritsar, April 21

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police have confiscated 4 kg of heroin from Harike in the Tarn Taran area while two smugglers managed to flee from the spot after entering into a scuffle with the cops. The contraband fell down from a bag during the scuffle while the accused jumped into the car in which his accomplice was waiting.

A case has been registered against the duo, identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Kalu, and Kali, both residents of Saidjalapura, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dharamkot police station in Moga. A case was registered at the State Special Operation Cell here.

Sources said the CI got a tip-off from an informer that Kalu and Kali were involved in cross-border drug smuggling. The sources said they had links with Pakistan-based drug traffickers. The informer told the CI that the duo got the contraband smuggled from Pakistan through the Ferozepur border area recently. He said the duo were waiting in a car for someone on the road leading from Harike bus stand to the old bridge for delivering the consignment.

Following the tip-off, police teams rushed to the spot where a man was standing with a bag on the road. As the police teams tried to nab him, he entered into a scuffle with them. The suspect jumped into a car and was driven away by his accomplice. The car had a Sangrur registration number.

Sources said both the suspects were proclaimed offenders in a murder case registered with the Dharamkot police in July 2021. A youth identified as Guravtar Singh was shot dead in the Dharamkot area. The Moga police had booked around 30 persons, including six by name at that time.

Inspector Inderdeep Singh said police teams were conducting raids to nab the duo. He refused to divulge details of the case.

