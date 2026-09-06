4 kg heroin seized near Khara village on Kotkapura-Muktsar road, 4 held

The Faridkot police have arrested four persons and seized 4.029 kg heroin from a Brezza car near Khara village on the Kotkapura-Muktsar road.

The operation was carried out by a CIA staff team led by in-charge Hakam Singh. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the suspicious vehicle parked near a dilapidated petrol pump building, where the accused were allegedly preparing to deliver the drug consignment. When they attempted to flee, the police cordoned off the area and apprehended all four.

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The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Seepa, a resident of Harike Kalan in Muktsar district; Manveer Singh alias Honey of Khara village in Faridkot district; Pravesh of Aman Nagar, Kotkapura; and Vasu Birla of Nanak Nagari, Kotkapura.

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A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the four at the Sadar Kotkapura police station.

Police officials said further interrogation was underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the consignment, trace the source of the contraband and identify its intended recipients.

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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan commended the CIA team for the swift action and said the state government and police administration remained committed to curbing the drug menace. He said the Faridkot police’s continued crackdown on major drug peddlers would help disrupt the drug supply chain in the region.