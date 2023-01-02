4 killed, 6 hurt in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

On New Year’s Eve, four persons were killed and six injured in a road mishap on the Amritsar-Attari road here late last night. The incident occurred when a speeding Verna car hit an auto-rickshaw from the rear side.

One person died on the spot while rest of the injured were rushed to a private hospital where three more victims succumbed to their injuries. Condition of drivers of the car and auto-rickshaw identified as Yuvraj Singh and Jasbir Singh, respectively, was stated to be serious.

The deceased were identified as Kashmir Singh, Sawinder Singh, Malkeet Singh and Harjinder Singh. All were residents of Neshta and adjoining villages located near the International border.

The victims travelling in the auto-rickshaw were labourers and were returning to their native villages from a rice sheller in Khasa. The police have booked unidentified car driver in the case and further investigation is under progress.

Major Singh, a resident of Neshta village, in his complaint to the police stated that he worked as ‘palledar’ at godown of the rice sheller in Khasa. Major said he was going to Gharinda for some personal work when he saw Kashmir Singh and Harjinder, along with others, going in an auto-rickshaw (bearing registration number PB-02-BL-9579) from Khasa to Neshta. He said when the auto-rickshaw crossed Gharinda turn, a speeding car (bearing registration number PB-02-AL-0745) came from behind and collided with the auto-rickshaw. Kashmir Singh died on the spot while the remaining injured were rushed to various hospitals.

A pall of gloom descended in Neshta and adjoining villages following the incident. Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdass visited victims at the hospital and assured all help from the Punjab Government.