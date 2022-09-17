4 killed in road accidents

Abohar, September 16
Four persons were killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents today.
In the first incident, Babbu of Bathinda died after his car collided with a heavy vehicle at Balluana village.
Harish Sindhi, a milk vendor, died when two motorcycles collided near Ramsinghpur village.
Ravinder (5) succumbed to injuries after a school bus reportedly hit him near Dhani Bhambhu Wali.
In the fourth incident, Pandu Ram, a brick-kiln worker, died after his bike hit a cart near Bhagwan village today.
