4 killed in road accidents

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Gurdev Singh of Seed Farm Colony died and his son Baljinder sustained injuries after their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer. Bhupinder Singh of Dhani Jamnia died after his bike rammed into an electricity pole on the Seetogunno road. Chander Parkash and his grandson Rehan lost their lives after a car hit their scooter on the Mirzewala road. OC

Inmate 'dies by suicide'

Faridkot: A 32-year-old inmate allegedly died by suicide at the Faridkot Central Jail on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Randeep Singh. He was arrested by the Moga police under the NDPS Act. The jail authorities rushed him to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he was declared brought dead. TNS

Principal Secretary shifted

Chandigarh: In a surprise move, the government yesterday transferred Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, replacing her with Additional Chief Secretary K Siva Prasad. Bhandari has been given the charge of the Sports and Youth Services Department.