4 killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 7

Four youths, including two brothers, who were returning after celebrating the birthday of one of them, Jitender Makkar, were killed in a road accident at 1.30 am today on Raisinghnagar Road.

The preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle and it rammed into a wall.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush Makkar and his brother Jitendra Makkar, their friends Sahil Juneja and Rohit while another friend Wasim has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sriganganagar.