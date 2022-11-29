4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held with arms in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 28

The police have arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with arms and ammunition on Monday.

While one of their accomplices managed to escape, the police seized three pistols, one magazine and 22 live cartridges from them.

Ropar SSP Vivek S Soni said SP (Detective) Manwinderbir Singh, DSP (Detective) Talwinder Singh Gill, inspector (CIA) Satnam Singh along with his team arrested four gangsters on November 26 identified as Kuldeep Singh Karry, Kulwinder Singh Tinka, Satvir Singh Shammi and Beant Singh and seized three pistols, 22 live cartridges, one sword and 12 iron rods.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said Karry, Tinka and Shammi had already been booked in cases under the IPC and the Arms Act at Kumm Kalan police station in Ludhiana district in which they shot at a man. He said all the arrested are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He said the accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to two-day police remand. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused at the Morinda police station, he added.

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #ropar