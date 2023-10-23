4 members of Bishnoi gang nabbed with two pistols, ammunition

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 22

The State Special Operating Cell, Mohali, acting on a tip-off, arrested Supreet Singh alias Preet of Fatehgarh Sahib, Armandeep Singh alias Arman of Amritsar, Jajbir Singh of Ajnala, Amritsar, and Hardeep Singh of Singhpura, Zirakpur, of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday and seized two .32 bore pistols and six rounds from their possession.

During the preliminary inquiry of the accused, it has been learnt that they were working on the directions of Tarsem Singh alias Saba of Abohar, Fazilka, now settled in the USA.

They were soon to be provided some criminal tasks to be executed in Mohali. Tarsem Singh is an old associate of Bishnoi and has a criminal background.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Amandeep Singh alias Mani Topi, a gangster and key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and seized a pistol from him. The police said when the police took the accused for recovery of the pistol, he tried to flee from the custody by jumping from the roof of a building and, in the process, fractured his leg.

Mani Topi has a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana. He was also involved in the sensational murder of Meet bouncer, a member of the Bambiha gang, in 2017. Recently, he was wanted in an attempt to murder case of Zirakpur police station DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said.

A case under Sections 224, 511, 186, 353 of the IPC has has been registered at Zirakpur police station on October 22.

