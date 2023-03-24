4 more habeas corpus pleas filed in HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Nearly six days after the police crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his aides, habeas corpus petitions continue to pour in. Four more petitions were filed today before the High Court by the kin of those detained, seeking among other things appointment of a warrant officer for their forthwith release from alleged illegal custody.

In one of the petitions filed for release of UK resident Gurinder Pal alias Gur Aujla, his brother Surinder Pal Singh Aujla submitted that the State of Punjab had arrested hundreds of persons in the various parts of the State at the instance of ruling AAP party. No information regarding the arrest and whereabouts was supplied to the families.

His counsel Simranjit Singh and Brijinder Singh Loomba contended that Article 22 of the Constitution clearly stated that the arrested persons should be produced in the court of Illaqa Magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest. The Supreme Court in case of DK Basu versus the State of Bengal had also issued clear guidelines that the information must be supplied to family, relative and friend, whenever a person was arrested.

As per the petitioner’s knowledge, the detainee was not produce before any judicial magistrate as he was detained illegally by the respondents. Some of the petitions filed today are scheduled for further hearing on Friday.