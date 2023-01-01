4 more held for RPG attack on Sarhali police station

Tarn Taran, December 31
The police arrested four more persons in connection with the RPG attack on the Sarhali police station along with illegal weapons on Saturday.
SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said they had been identified as Kuldeep Singh Laddoo, Ashokdeep Singh Arash, Gursewak Singh Sewak Khalli of Ruriwala village and Harman Singh, a resident of Saido village.
The SSP said Harman Singh provided shelter to the main accused at his tubewell room, while the other three dealth with the money sent by the mastermind of the attack. Two pistols were seized from Kuldeep Singh and Ashokdeep Singh, while parts of an airgun used in the manufacture of illegal revolvers were seized from Gursewak Singh.
With the arrest of the four, the count of those involved in the attack has gone up to 14. Seven juveniles, who had a minor role in the attack, had been let off by the police on humanitarian grounds. Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, is the mastermind of the attack.
A case in this connection had been been registered by the Sarhali police.
