African swine fever: 4 more 'infected zones' notified in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

The state government today notified four more areas in Patiala district as African swine fever “infected zones”.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said Rawas Brahmanan, Gangrola, Babu Singh Colony and Baba Jeewan Singh Basti on Passi Road in Patiala had been notified as epicentres after Indian Council of Agricultural Research — National High Security Animal Disease Institute, Bhopal, confirmed the samples positive.

The Animal Husbandry Department has declared an area up to 1 km of the epicentre as “infected zones” while up to 10 km area has been designated “surveillance zones”. The minister said according to the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African swine fever (June 2020), no live or dead pig, unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material from piggery farms or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the “infected zones”.

Bhullar said there was no need to panic as the African swine fever was non-zoonotic and does not infect humans. “This is an incurable disease. Only precautions can help prevent its spread,” he said.