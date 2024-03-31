4 nabbed for selling drugs near Faridkot rehab centre

Faridkot, March 30
The CIA staff of Faridkot police on Saturday arrested four persons for selling prohibited pills to drug addicts in front of a de-addiction centre. While the police have nominated six persons in the case for selling prohibited drugs to addicts, four of them have been arrested.
Two of the suspects were working as security guards at the de-addiction centre. The police claimed that the suspects had been luring the addicts with chemical drugs when the latter came to the centre to undergo rehab.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Tejinderpal Singh, Parminder Singh, alias Billa, Gurvinder Singh and Sanu Sharma, alias Bunty, of Faridkot. The absconding suspects are Rakesh Kumar and Satish Kumar. The police have recovered 120 banned pills from the suspects. DSP (Narcotics) Iqbal Singh Sandhu said all four arrested persons would be taken on remand and interrogated as to where they had bought these pills from and who had helped them. The role of the centre was also being investigated, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea
9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...
Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks
Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...
Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt
Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining