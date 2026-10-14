4 new toll plaza in Punjab: Pay Rs 55 one way, Rs 80 return on Machlli Kalan-Bhattmajra stretch

Commuters travelling on the Mohali-Sirhind section of the national highway network will have to pay toll charges at five plazas from October 14, with cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles (LMVs) charged Rs 55 for a single journey and Rs 80 for a return journey between Machlli Kalan and Bhattmajra.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced user fees at Machlli Kalan, Bhagatpura, Daulatpura, Dangherian and Bhattmajra toll plazas on the Mohali-Sirhind section of New NH-205AG and NH-205A. The highway connects Mohali and Saidpura (Sirhind), Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla before terminating at its junction with NH-745AD near Sehna in Barnala district.

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For cars, jeeps, vans and other LMVs, the toll charges vary according to the stretch travelled. The single-journey and return-journey rates, along with monthly pass charges, are as follows:

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