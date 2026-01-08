4 of family found dead in Ferozepur, murder-suicide suspected

Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Ferozepur Harman Nagar.

The deceased include a husband, his wife and their two minor daughters.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident appears to be a case of murder-suicide. Police said Amandeep Singh allegedly shot dead his wife, Jasveer Kaur and their two daughters—Manveer Kaur (10) and Parmeet Kaur (6)—before turning the licenced revolver on himself.

Amandeep Singh was engaged in property dealing and construction business, while his wife was running a beauty parlour. Neighbours reportedly alerted the police after finding the house locked and receiving no response.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said that, on the face of it, the case appears to be suicide by Amandeep Singh after killing his family members.

“Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances and motive behind the incident,” he said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are examining forensic evidence. The incident has caused panic and grief in the locality.