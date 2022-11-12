4 packets of heroin seized by BSF troops in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, November 11
The troops belonging to the 116th Battalion of the BSF today found four packets of heroin near Kulwant border out post (BOP) in the sector. As per information, the troops were patrolling the area when they noticed a package wrapped with yellow tape kept under a tree in the fields near Nijamwala village along the border. A BSF official said when they opened the package, four packets of heroin, weighing 312 grams, were found.
