4 panchayat officials booked for Rs 8L fraud in Tarn Taran district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against four panchayat officials for allegedly embezzling Rs 8.85 lakh of the Manawa gram panchayat in Tarn Taran district.

Arhtiya held in tender scam case Ludhiana: The VB on Thursday nabbed commission agent Krishan Kumar of Mullanpur Dakha in a transportation tender scam case. He is stated to be a close aide of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The Vigilance said the name of Krishan, who owned a rice mill and petrol pumps, had cropped up during the investigation.

A case was registered against Social Education and Panchayat Officer (SEPO) Lal Singh, holding the charge of Block Development Panchayat Officer, Valtoha; panchayat secretary Rajbir Singh; village development officer Paramjit Singh; and another official, Sarj Singh, under Sections 406, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 13(1) (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station here yesterday. So far, Rajbir and Paramjit have been arrested.

A VB spokesperson said the suspects at the helm of affairs of the Manawa gram panchayat had auctioned a village land measuring 24 acres 7 kanal 9 marla on annual contract for farming for Rs 7.35 lakh in 2019-20. But, the amount of the said contract had not been deposited in the bank account of the Manawa gram panchayat to date, that too, despite being paid by the contactor, the spokesperson added.

Besides this, Lal Singh and Rajbir had auctioned the village land in question without following the instructions of the High Court and the Rural Development and Panchayats Department.

Ironically, against the bid of Rs 7.35 lakh for the said land, they had managed to auction it to their near and dear ones at a much lower price of Rs 3.35 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

Further investigation in the case is under progress.

#tarn taran