4 passengers injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, December 5
Four passengers were injured after a bus overturned near the Jalandhar-Chandigarh bypass in Mehtan village here on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred when the driver of the bus, going from Amritsar to Chandigarh, tried to save a stray cattle that came in front of the vehicle, they said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspreet Singh said that an elderly couple, a woman and a police sub-inspector were injured in the incident.
While the sub-inspector was referred to a Ludhiana hospital, the other three injured passengers were admitted to a local civil hospital, police said.
