4 peddlers held

Abohar, October 14
Four Punjab-based drug peddlers were held yesterday when they entered Rajasthan.
The police said 35 gm of heroin was seized from Kulwinder Singh of Sardulgarh and Gurpal Singh of Talwandi Sabo. In another case, 20 gm of heroin was seized from Kuljit Singh Rana and Kalu Singh.
