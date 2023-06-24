4-phase transplantation checks labour shortage, cuts expenses

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 23

Four-phase transplantation of paddy has ensured that there is no shortage of workers and the per acre transplantation rate remains the same as last year. Many farmers, however, continue to prefer migrants for paddy transplantation instead of local labourers.

“Paddy transplantation work is in the last phase in Sangrur district and there is no shortage of labourers. The rates are almost the same as during the last year. Migrants have been coming to our village for the past many years and we have not faced any problem,” said Rajpal Singh, a farmer from Mangwal.

Farmer Darshan Singh said so long as four-phase paddy transplantation system was not implemented effectively, it caused shortage of workers, leading to hike in labour charges.

“This year, local labourers have not demanded any hike in per acre rates for paddy transplantation as they know enough migrants are available in the area,” he said.

Migrants are charging around Rs 3,500 per acre for paddy transplantation, while local labourers are charging around Rs 4,000 per acre. Apart from paying labour charges, farmers also have to make arrangements for migrant workers’ stay.

Some farmers also strongly believe that migrants are more expert than local labourers in paddy transplantation. “Migrants are quick and transplant paddy with more expertise than local labourers. Due to this, many farmers prefer to get paddy transplantation done by migrants,” said Visakha Singh, another farmer.

Local labourers and their leaders, however, maintain that they are as expert in their work as migrant labourers. “Both local labourers and migrants sow paddy in a similar way. The state government should fix minimum wages (per acre) for paddy sowing to help labourers. We have also met various authorities in this connection,” said Mukesh Malaud of the Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee.