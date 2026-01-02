4 Punjab IPS officers promoted to IGP rank
Jagadale Vijay Nilambari, Rahul S, Bikram Pal Singh Bhatti and Rajpal Singh have been promoted by the state government
The Punjab government has promoted four IPS officers to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
Those promoted include Jagadale Vijay Nilambari, Rahul S, Bikram Pal Singh Bhatti and Rajpal Singh.
