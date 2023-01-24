4 'robbers' held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 23

The police today arrested four persons, who were involved in extortion and looting incidents in the district.

SSP Ravjot Grewal said Amrik Singh, a junk dealer of Hansali village, had lodged a complaint that four armed youths had robbed him of

Rs 45,000 and three mobile phones at gunpoint on Sunday. A case has been registered against suspects.