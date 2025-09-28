A recent pilot study conducted by Panjab University’s Geo-Environmental Research Laboratory, in collaboration with Baba Farid NGO, has revealed alarming levels of metal contamination in children and groundwater in Ropar district.

The findings have raised serious public health concerns, especially in four villages situated around the Ropar thermal power plant, including Noohon, Ratanpura, Duburji and Lohgarh Fidde where residents had reported deteriorating water quality and rising health issues.

According to the report submitted to the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, nearly 19.35% of blood samples from children in said villages contained lead levels exceeding the WHO safe limit of 3.5 µg/dL. Additionally, 39% of hair samples showed unsafe lead concentrations. In groundwater testing, one of the 13 samples collected from four villages surpassed both WHO and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) permissible uranium limits, raising fears of long-term contamination of the local aquifers.

The study has attributed the contamination to industrial emissions and fly ash deposits from power plants and cement factories in the district. The Ropar thermal plant, in particular, has been under scrutiny. In the recent past, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) imposed a Rs 5 crore penalty on the plant for spreading pollution in surrounding areas due to poor waste and fly ash management.

Residents of the affected villages say the findings have confirmed what they have long feared.

“For years we have been complaining about foul-smelling water and frequent illness among our children. Now there is scientific evidence that our fears were justified,” said Gurdev Singh, a resident of Lohgarh Fidde.

Villagers have demanded immediate installation of functional RO systems in schools and anganwadi centres, and stricter enforcement of pollution norms against industries.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Ropar Varjeet Singh Walia assured that the matter was being taken seriously. “We are awaiting a detailed order from the Human Rights Commission. The authorities concerned have already been asked to initiate appropriate action. No compromise will be made on public health,” he said.

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission, chaired by Justice Sant Parkash, described the findings as a grave public health crisis and a violation of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Commission has directed state authorities, including the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Chairperson of the PPCB, to file compliance reports and submit a detailed action plan by December.

The Commission has also called for the establishment of dedicated toxicology departments in government hospitals in Punjab, immediate availability of chelation therapy for heavy metal poisoning, and urgent inspections of industrial units in Ropar. It further stressed that local authorities cannot escape responsibility citing financial or administrative constraints.

Environmental activists argue that unless strict monitoring and regular water testing are ensured, the crisis could deepen in rural areas dependent on groundwater. Medical experts caution that lead and uranium exposure can cause irreversible brain damage, behavioural disorders, cognitive decline and developmental issues in children.

With villagers anxiously awaiting government intervention, the spotlight is once again on the Ropar thermal plant and its compliance with pollution control measures.