Akshnoor Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Suthiyan, Faridkot, scored a perfect 100 per cent (650/650) and topped the PSEB Class X exams.

Ratinderdeep Kaur of Baba Farid Public Senior Seconday School, Chhatiana, Muktsar; Arshdeep Kaur of Ram Saroop Memorial Senior Secondary School, Chaunda, Malerkotla; and Jahsanpreet Kaur Gill of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Suthiyan, Faridkot, all scored 650/650 to bag the second, third and fourth position, respectively — due to age difference criteria.

Students from Malwa bagged the top three positions and are from the sports category with achievements in rugby, netball and gatka.

"This year, the top three positions in the PSEB Class XII and Class X results have been secured by girls," said PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh.

As many as 2,65,548 students out of total 2,77,746 in 7,009 schools of the state passed the annual examination with an overall pass percentage of 95.61.

Amritsar (98.54 per cent), Gurdaspur (98.22 per cent), Tarn Taran (98.08 per cent) emerged as the top three in the 23 districts in the state. Mohali (96.74 per cent) was placed 11th in the list with Ludhiana (91.62 per cent) at the last.

Girls (96.85 per cent) outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.50. Two out of four transgenders cleared the exam. The 300-student merit list has 256 girls (85.33 per cent) and only 14 boys, contributing only 14.66 per cent to the list.

The pass percentage in urban areas (94.71 per cent) is less than in rural area at 96.09 per cent. A total of 3,338 non-government schools (96.96 per cent) fared slightly better than 3,671 government schools (95.47 per cent).

Not a single male student from five districts — Mohali, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Ferozepur, and Mansa — made it to the merit list. Only girl students from Mohali district found a place in the merit list.