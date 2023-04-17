4 sportsmen’s feats to be part of school books

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

To encourage students to excel in sports, journey of four great players of Punjab will be taught to students in the state, said Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The minister said brief biographies of Balbir Singh Sr, a three-time Olympics gold medallist in hockey, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, Asian Games champion boxer Kaur Singh, and India’s first Arjuna Awardee for athletics, Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, had been included in the textbooks of physical education for classes IX and X.