Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ludhiana, August 23
A woman teacher died while two others were injured after the roof of a government school collapsed in Baddowal on Ferozepur road here on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place when three teachers were sitting in the staff room of the government senior secondary school.
They were rushed to a private hospital where teacher Ravinder Kaur was declared brought dead, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepkaran Singh Toor. The condition of two others was stated to be out of danger.
It was not immediately clear what caused the roof collapse.
