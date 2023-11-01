4 wanted in murder, NDPS cases nabbed

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 31

In two separate cases, the police have arrested four persons and have seized illegal firearms from them.

The SP (D), Randhir Kumar, said following the inputs, the police nabbed three persons who were wanted in a murder case. The accused, identified as Rahul, alias Akash, alias Akashi, a resident of Naurang ke Sayal village, Jacob, alias Junaid, and Tinka, both residents of city area, were nabbed at a naka laid by the police near Madhre village.

“During their checking, the police seized one rifle (.315 bore) from them,” said the SP, adding that all three were accused in multiple cases.

In another incident, the police nabbed Gurjant Singh, alias Bhatti, a resident of Sadhu Shah Wala village and recovered one pistol (.32 bore) along with two rounds. The SP said Gurjant was an accused in 20 cases under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and other Acts at different police stations.

