4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

ANI

Bathinda, August 29

A four-year-old boy from Bathinda created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in record time and has been invited by the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Geetansh Goyal created the record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in one minute and 54 seconds, at the age of four years and three months.

For the feat, he has received an appreciation certificate from the India Book of Records and the title of Grandmasters in Records Breaking from the World Records University.

Geetansh’s father, Dr Vipin Goel, told ANI, “On Monday, we received a phone call from the Rashtrapati Bhawan saying a mail had been sent to us and that our child would be meeting the President. We felt very happy.

“We are feeling proud that our child created a world record by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the age of four years and three months. He won the gold medal. We have been invited by the President. God has blessed our child.”

