4-year-old Pakistan girl strays across IB, repatriated

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 24

A 4-year-old girl from Pakistan who inadvertently strayed into Indian territory on Wednesday evening has been handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the Border Security Force officers in Fazilka sector.

Sources said jawans of the 181 Battalion of the Border Security Force found the girl in BOP Khanpur. The BSF lodged a protest with Pakistani Rangers and repatriated the girl on humanitarian grounds. —

#Pakistan