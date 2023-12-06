4 youths booked for Ferozepur gangrape

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 5

Four youths have been booked in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at Mabbo ke village in Mamdot block of the district.

According to a statement given by the father of the victim, his daughter had left home around 6 am on Sunday.

“She was an athlete and used to go out for a run daily,” the complainant said, adding that it was her ambition to get into a government job for which she had been practising regularly.

After she had run for around half-a-kilometre from her house towards the Jabbi Ke Wali village road, the suspects, including Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhu, Pamma, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, and Gurmit (all residents of Mabbo ke), allegedly forced her to consume some drugs from a plastic bottle that they put into her mouth.

“Later, the suspects took turns raping the victim after taking her into nearby fields,” the victim’s father said in his statement to the police.

The victim was thereafter brought to a hospital in distraught condition. She is not reportedly out of danger yet.

Following the statement, the police have booked the four suspects under Section 376-D of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said the police had launched a manhunt to nab the suspects. Kumar added that the suspects would be arrested soon.

