4-yr-old crushed to death by truck in Muktsar

Muktsar, October 18
A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a truck near a railway crossing on the Bura Gujjar road here today. The truck reportedly hit a scooter, which the victim was riding along with his grandfather to reach his school. The deceased was a resident of Jodhu Colony here.
The onlookers caught the truck driver, Sukhmandar Singh, of Muktsar town. The police have registered a case against him. In another incident, a 15-year-old Class X student lost his life after a car hit the motorcycle he was riding on the Bathinda road near Malout town on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Sehajvir of Jandwala village. He was reportedly returning to his village. The car driver managed to flee from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...