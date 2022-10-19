4-yr-old crushed to death by truck in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 18

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a truck near a railway crossing on the Bura Gujjar road here today. The truck reportedly hit a scooter, which the victim was riding along with his grandfather to reach his school. The deceased was a resident of Jodhu Colony here.

The onlookers caught the truck driver, Sukhmandar Singh, of Muktsar town. The police have registered a case against him. In another incident, a 15-year-old Class X student lost his life after a car hit the motorcycle he was riding on the Bathinda road near Malout town on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sehajvir of Jandwala village. He was reportedly returning to his village. The car driver managed to flee from the spot.