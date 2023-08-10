40 hospitals to be upgraded in Punjab: Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The government is all set to upgrade 40 hospitals or secondary healthcare facilities in the state, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh. The 40 hospitals proposed to be upgraded include 19 district hospitals, six subdivision hospitals and 15 Community Health Centres (CHCs), he said here today.

“All formalities and preparations have been completed and the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government will accomplish this work in this year,” he said.

The Health Minister was chairing a meeting with engineers and officers of all execution agencies, including the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), Department of Architecture, Public Works Department, Punjab Mandi Board, PUDA, etc. at the Punjab Bhavan here.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary (Health) Vivek Partap Singh, PSHC Managing Director Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, PWD Special Secretary Harish Nayyar and Chief Architect Sapna.

The new buildings would also be constructed as per need and the required strength of doctors and staff would be ensured at all government hospitals in the state, Dr Balbir Singh said.

“The upgraded buildings of all hospitals will have ultra-modern facilities and equipment so that people can get world-class healthcare facilities at government hospitals,” he added.