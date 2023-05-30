Rs 40 lakh looted from petrol station staffer

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 29

Four car-borne miscreants looted over Rs 40 lakh from the salesman of a “company owned, company operated” (COCO) petrol station of Bharat Petroleum Company Limited (BPCL) at Bhat Majra village along the GT Road near Sirhind town today.

Petrol station employee Harmeet Singh said he and his gunman were on way to the SBI’s Sirhind City branch to deposit Rs 40.80 lakh. As they reached near Madhopur Chowk, four car-borne looters, who had their faces covered, arrived on the spot and fired four rounds. They snatched the gunman’s weapon and cash and fled towards Rajpura. They could only partially read the car number (HR-84) as the number plate was damaged.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, who reached the spot, said she suspected it to be an information-based loot. She hoped to crack the case soon.