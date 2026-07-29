40 lakh newly registered women in Punjab to get Rs 1,000 each from August 1: CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that about 40 lakh women who have recently registered under the state government’s financial assistance scheme will receive Rs 1,000 each from August 1.

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The CM made the announcement during the state-level 'Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam' Bhajan Sandhya held at the Government College grounds in Ropar in the evening. Thousands of devotees gathered to participate in the programme. The event witnessed devotional chants of "Har Har Mahadev" as the CM joined devotees, while renowned singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi performed bhajans.

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Addressing the gathering, Mann said the financial assistance reflected the government’s commitment to returning public money to the people through welfare initiatives. "The Opposition is upset because the government is giving people’s money back to the people," he said.

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The CM used the occasion to stress on Punjab's tradition of communal harmony, saying that the state has always been a symbol of religious coexistence.

"People of all faiths in Punjab celebrate Ram Navami, Guru Purabs, Shaheedi Samagams, Hanuman Jayanti, Eid and every other festival together. Punjab's soil is fertile enough to grow anything, but the seeds of hatred can never take root here," he said.

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Mann said his government was committed to strengthening peace, brotherhood and communal harmony by following the teachings of the Gurus, saints and spiritual leaders. He also said the government's focus remained on empowering the youth through quality education and skill development.

Describing Ropar as a land rich in heritage, culture and spirituality, the CM said the venue had been deliberately chosen for the state-level religious function to honour Punjab's cultural and religious traditions.