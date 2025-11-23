DT
Home / Punjab / 40 officers to oversee preparations for guests

40 officers to oversee preparations for guests

Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:41 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
The Punjab Government has deputed three IAS officers and 37 revenue officers (naib tehsildar) as protocol-cum-liaison officers to coordinate arrangements for 40 prominent saints and spiritual leaders who have been declared state guests during the state-level commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The IAS officers — Bikramjeet Singh Shergill, Gulpreet Singh and Jaspinder Singh — have been deputed as protocol-cum-liaison officer with Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Beas dera, and Satguru Uday Singh Namdhari respectively.

As per the official order issued by the Department of General Administration (Protocol Branch), these officers have been assigned protocol duties for the three-day celebrations scheduled from November 23 to 25 at Anandpur Sahib. Each officer will serve as a dedicated liaison to oversee hospitality, logistics and all administrative requirements for the state guests.

