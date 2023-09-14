40% residents of 3 towns not paying water, sewerage bills

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 13

Nearly 40 per cent residents are not paying water supply and sewerage bills to the Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Malout, Gidderbaha and Bariwala towns. The board is hard-pressed to recover the defaulting amount, which has reached nearly Rs 3.6 crore in the three towns.

Sources in the board said the situation worsened after the Charanjit Singh Channi-led previous government waived off water supply and sewerage charges for domestic connections in October 2021. Arrears of nearly Rs 7 crore were waived off in Malout, Rs 4 crore in Gidderbaha and Rs 50 lakh in Bariwala.

The board is now unable to pay even the electricity bills and the arrears have reached Rs 11 crore in Malout and Rs 6 crore in Gidderbaha.

“The PSPCL has in the past disconnected power supply to the waterworks due to the huge defaulting amount,” said sources.

They added that nearly 25 per cent of the connections were running illegally in these towns. The government has exempted water supply and sewerage charges to the residences with an area up to 1,125 sq ft.

Rakesh Mohan Makkar, site engineer, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said: “A large number of people are not paying bills because they expect that the government may waive off the arrears again. We are finding it hard to pay the electricity bills and meet other expenses because of the situation. The residents should pay bills to get better services.”

#Muktsar