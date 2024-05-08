Punjab: 40% wheat yet to be lifted from mandis

Chandigarh, May 7
Around 40 per cent of the wheat in the mandis is yet to be lifted.
A total of 123.81 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat has arrived in the grain markets till Monday. Of this, 49.09 LMT has not been lifted so far.
Rajpura-based commission agent Mohinder Krishan Chand Arora said around 10 lakh bags of grain are lying in the mandi. “The lifting is very slow. Though arrivals in our mandi have trickled down to just a few hundred tonnes, the shortage of labour and trucks has adversely hit the lifting operations,” he said.
Data available with The Tribune shows that the daily arrivals of wheat have slowed down to 1.80LMT. The highest arrivals are being reported in Amritsar, Muktsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Mansa. In 16 districts, the daily arrivals are less than 10,000 MT.
Private traders have purchased 6.79LMT wheat, which is 5.5 per cent of the total arrivals. So far, 123.26LMT wheat has been procured.
