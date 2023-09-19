40-year-old man shot dead in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, September 19
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by an assailant in New Mansa Devi Nagar here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night, they said, identifying the deceased as Pankaj Duggal.
The assailant rang the doorbell of Duggal's house on Monday night and told his son that he wanted to meet his father.
When Duggal came out, the assailant opened fire at him and walked back to a waiting car and fled.
Duggal was rushed to the local civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, said Phagwara Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill.
A case under the IPC and Arms Act has been registered.
