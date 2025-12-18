DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 40-year-old man shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur      

40-year-old man shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur      

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kandhala Shekhan village, who ran a motorcycle repair shop near Rasulpur village

article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:42 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Tanda area here on Thursday evening, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kandhala Shekhan village, who ran a motorcycle repair shop near Rasulpur village, police said.

Advertisement

The two attackers, who came on a bike, fired three to four shots at Singh in Tanda before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

Singh was rushed to a private hospital in Tanda by the locals, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SP (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer said that while the motive behind the killing was not immediately known, police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the attackers.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts