A 40-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Tanda area here on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kandhala Shekhan village, who ran a motorcycle repair shop near Rasulpur village, police said.

The two attackers, who came on a bike, fired three to four shots at Singh in Tanda before fleeing the spot.

Singh was rushed to a private hospital in Tanda by the locals, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SP (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer said that while the motive behind the killing was not immediately known, police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the attackers.