400 JNV students trapped in flood rescued in Kharar area, brought to relief camp

Tribune News Service

Kharar, July 9

About 400 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rakoli, who were surrounded by the flooded Kurali Nadi, were rescued today by the administration with the help of NDRF in Kharar area. They were later brought to the relief centre set up at Rakoli.

After getting a call from the school principal for help, NDRF team, villagers and Revenue department employees took out students safely. Later the students, who mostly belong to Kharar and Dera Bassi, were taken home by buses.

Due to the rise of water in the Patiala Ki Rao in the area, its flow was diverted from the Malakpur bridge to save the surrounding 50 villages from the damage. Had this not been done on time, the river water would have caused destruction on a large scale in 50 villages up to Rajpura. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited the site and ordered immediate strengthening of its weak banks with sandbags.

Apart from this, 14 members of two families of Kurali, who were stuck in the waters of Siswan, were taken out with the help of NDRF and brought to a safe place.

Two houses in ward no. 21 and 3 of Kurali collapsed, but the people living in them were safely taken out, so there was no loss of life. With the help of the fire brigade, 82 people trapped on the roofs were also brought out safely, while the problem caused by rising water in Marina Heights, Mata Gujri, Pacific Enclave, etc. areas of the city was also resolved.

