400 kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 28

Around 100 kg poppy husk was seized from a car during checking at the Gumjal barrier here. The Khuiyansarwer police said a car coming from the Sriganganagar side was signalled to stop at the barrier. The driver stopped the vehicle, but fled immediately thereafter. When the police searched the car, 100 kg poppy husk was found in it.

Meanwhile, the police seized 300-kg poppy husk from a car near Dhaba Jhalar village on NH-62. One person, Jitender, was held while his accomplice, Abdul Farukh, managed to flee. Both are Jodhpur residents and have been named in a case registered under the NDPS Act.