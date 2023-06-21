400-metre road stretch opposed

Fazilka, June 20
The proposal to construct the 400 metre Vijay colony-Jandwala stretch at a cost of Rs 35 lakh has run into rough weather ahead of the Municipal Council meet on June 21. Residents said the stretch was being constructed in a secluded place to benefit private colonisers.
