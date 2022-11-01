406-kg heroin seized in four months: Police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Punjab Police have arrested 6,997 drug smugglers since July 5. The police have registered a total of 5,346 first information reports (FIRs) of which 580 are related to seizure of commercial quantity of drugs.

Addressing a weekly press conference here on Monday, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said police teams had recovered 259.7 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 406.5 kg in just four months, he said.